Besides indicting a local man in the death of an acquaintance (see related story on page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against nine other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Among them is Edward Dalton, 50, 700 Summit St., for making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on March 9 he threatened to commit, or threatened to cause to be committed, felonious assault and/or murder, with the purpose to intimidate, coerce and/or affect the conduct of the Defiance Police Department.
As a result of the threat, Dalton caused a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of the aforementioned crimes, according to Murray.
Also indicted were:
• Allayah Coats, 21, 700 Kiser Road, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Besides the drug trafficking and possession charges, she allegedly sold or provided controlled substances to another person on March 4 which caused serious physical harm to that individual.
• Jeffrey Budd, 31, Oakwood, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 21 on Domersville Road he failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit in Defiance, which resulted in Budd crashing his vehicle and sustaining injury. He was ultimately apprehended by law enforcement.
• Isaac Terwilleger, 38, Hicksville, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 11 on McCavit Road he operated a motor vehicle while he was under the influence, having had five prior OVI convictions within the past 20 years.
• Jevin Armbruster, 24, 2920 Ohio 66 south, for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed two two shotguns with barrel lengths under 18 inches on March 4.
• Shallus Beatty, 29, 610 Thurston St., for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nathan Gallant, 31, 6234 Domersville Road, for five counts of aggravated possession of drugs (four for methamphetamine and a fifth for psilocybin mushrooms), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Joseph Gomez, 27, Indianapolis, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly transported or possessed a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle on Feb. 5 on U.S. 24 in Defiance when he was under the influence.
• Michelle Litchfield, 54, 10576 Haller St., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Nov. 24, during a traffic stop on Defiance's North Clinton Street, she was found in possession of methamphetamine and was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, having had a prior OVI conviction.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on April 11 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.