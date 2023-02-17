A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• William Vancleve, 38, Toledo, for rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that in February 2022 in Defiance he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile whose ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition.
• Roberto Martinez, 38, 799 Richland St., for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 11 he possessed a stolen firearm. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence.
• Joshua Owens, 20, Fort Wayne, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance he failed to comply with a traffic stop, then led officers on a high speed pursuit until he was stopped and apprehended by law enforcement.
• Christopher Sines, 49, 10336 Slough Road, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Corbin Sines, 23, 10336 Slough Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Wayne Dauwalter, 61, 06609 Ohio 66, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 29 on Defiance's Clinton Street he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
• Tracey Delarber, 51, 521 Euclid Ave., for misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in July Delarber used a credit/debit card belonging to an elderly person without permission, and made purchases totaling more than $1,000 thousand dollars. Authorities further allege that in January, while working at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Steet, Delarber used her store credit card to make fraudulent purchases totaling more than $1,000.
• Robert Golding, 41, Pioneer, for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 22 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator while he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them.
• Shawn Lewis, 31, Defiance, for three counts of identity fraud, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The charges allege that in January he used or possessed the identifying information of an elderly individual and two others without consent.
• Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., for identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 6 she used, or possessed, the identifying information of an elderly individual and stole property from the victim.
• Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, for two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 30 he failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for pre-trial hearings after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Rodney Caldwell, 70, Van Wert, for two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that between June 1 and Dec. 16 he stole debit/credit cards belonging to a business on Defiance's Elmwood Drive.
• Matthew Gentry, 42, 844 N. Clinton St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., for identity fraud and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 11 he stole a debit card belonging to another person and then used the card without consent. Authorities also allege that on Jan. 17 he stole property belonging to another person valued at more than $1,000.
• Seth Okuley, 25, Wauseon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 14 he Okuley stole a debit/credit card belonging to another person.
• Kassandra Segur, 22, Holgate, for two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in December she furnished obscene materials to a juvenile.
• Linda Smith, 49, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on March 7 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
