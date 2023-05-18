A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Aaron Woodby, 40, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on April 27 he was found in possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale, and the offense was committed in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also allegedly transported, or possessed, a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle, knowing it was stolen. Authorities allege that these offenses took place in the presence of two juveniles, which created a substantial risk to their health or safety.
• Bryce Krill, 19, 335 Carter Ave., for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 30 and May 1 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon while on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Douglas Blade, 51, Hicksville, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 7 he possessed a firearm while having a felony conviction for an offense of violence.
• Earl Miller, 47, 1051 Ralston Ave., for strangulation, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on April 27 at a residence on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue he created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Authorities further allege that Miller has a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Kara Burns, 33, 510 W. Main St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 8 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Ethan Mezuk, 32, 26295 Arena Drive, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 24 he operated a motor vehicle on Arena Drive while he was under the influence, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
• Joshua Brooks, 35, 1939 E. Second St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Howe, 49, 304 Hilton Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Romerol Lawrence, 54, 35 Main St., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Crystal Lopez, 51, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
