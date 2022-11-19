A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Christian Klender, 20, Antwerp, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 21, 2021, he sold or offered to sell over five grams of a fentanyl-related compound to another person in the vicinity of a juvenile. Authorities also charge allege that on the same date he provided fentanyl to another person.
• Dustyn Cantrell, 36, 1015 Schultz St., for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Oct. 5, 2020-Aug. 2 he stole property valued at more than $150,000 from Stykemain Buick GMC on Defiance’s Elliott Road while he was working as an employee there. Murray said parts were taken, including dozens of catalytic converters.
• Joseph Conyers, 34, Indianapolis, Ind., for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 5, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Conyers was found in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana intended for sale.
• Melissa Ketcham, 38, 858 Regonda Drive, for vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 5 her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, causing serious physical harm to the other car’s driver.
• Henry Marksch, 34, Fayette, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony.
• Summer Moore, 28, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.
• Joseph Schindler, 38, 11701 Hire Road, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that between Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018 he had sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 13.
• Adalberto Vega Jr., 41, 1043 Ottawa Ave., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 16 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Jessica McGuire, 42, Grover Hill, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 7 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street she operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
• Frank Salinas, 46, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 8 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Oct. 15-Oct. 29 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause that person or their family physical harm and/or mental distress. The indictment also alleges that Rodesiler had a sexual motivation as well as a history of violence.
• Melanie Smith, 57, address unknown, for assault, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 6, at a business on Defiance’s Hotel Drive, she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a person providing emergency medical services to her.
• Zachary Tipton, 43, 233 Greer St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 25 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of LSD and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Joanne Detillion, 49, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Holgate, for escape, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 9 she broke, or attempted to break, her detention by running away from an arresting officer. However, she was quickly apprehended by law enforcement.
• Mariah Hohenbrink, 32, Columbus Grove, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Angela Porath, 40, Bryan, for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.