A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Michael Teems, 58, Fort Wayne, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 27, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and two stolen handguns, one of which was loaded and located on his person. Teems is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence. The indictment also alleges that he was transporting more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine and more than 13 grams of cocaine, all of which was intended for sale or distribution.
• Jeremy Dennis, 35, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Stephanie Funkhouser, 41, Toledo, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 28, following an attempted theft at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, she failed to comply with a traffic stop and fled the scene in her vehicle, traveling at high rates of speed and creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. Authorities further allege that during the pursuit, Funkhouser entered a yard on Carpenter Road where her vehicle came to a stop before she fled on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter by officers.
• Philip Hoberty, 36, Oakwood, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 27, while in a vehicle traveling on Defiance’s Ayersville Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had three prior domestic violence convictions.
• Montgomery Kitchen-master Jr., 40, 736 Summit St., for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Nov. 19, during a traffic stop on U.S. 127 near Ney, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction for aggravated trafficking in drugs. He also allegedly possessed a concealed deadly weapon other than a handgun.
• David Lee, 43, 16861 County Road 8, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 22 Lee caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had three prior domestic violence convictions.
• Carl Dotson, 51, 1696 Dakota Place, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 24 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Jamie Hernandez Jr., 25, 766 Harrison Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree. In addition to the drug charge, authorities allege that on Jan. 3 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Conner Jenkins, 20, Antwerp, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Scott Miller, 54, Edgerton, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 17, during a traffic stop on Ashpacher Road, Peglow was found in possession of two firearms that he was transporting in his motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearms were accessible to him without leaving the vehicle. Authorities further allege that he knowingly concealed a handgun for which the offender had ammunition ready-at-hand.
• Ashley Beltz, 27, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Laramie Davis, 33, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dakota Embry, 21, 701 Holly Glen Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michelle Litchfield, 51, 360 Rosewood Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Stuart Owens Jr., 35, Hicksville, for possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
