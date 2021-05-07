Besides indicting two persons following a large fentanyl seizure in Defiance (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 others, including two in a child abuse-related case, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Nicholas Suffel, 36, Hicksville, was indicted on two counts of endangering children, each a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; while Leslie Gamble, 33, Hicksville, was indicted on three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Authorities allege that on March 25 and April 23, at his residence on Hicksville’s East High Street, Suffel administered corporal punishment or another physical disciplinary measure, which was “excessive under the circumstances,” creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a five-year-old girl under his care. Specifically, Suffel is accused of putting hand sanitizer in the child’s mouth, according to Murray.
Authorities further allege that his actions resulted in serious physical harm to the child, who has recovered, Murray noted.
The misdemeanor endangering children charges against the defendants allege that from March 25-April 23 they created a substantial risk to the health or safety of children under their care by violating a duty of care, protection, or support.
Also indicted were:
• Christopher Cook, 35, 505 N. Clinton St., for illegal cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 13 he cultivated more than 1,000 grams of marijuana in his home while several juveniles were also living there.
• Steven Bergman, 49, Sherwood, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 30 on U.S. 127 in Sherwood he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Tammy Box, 49, 326 Rulf St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on April 26 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jessica Fleming, 35, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 23 she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Defiance’s Degler Street, having been convicted of a violent offense against a family or household member.
• Amareon Harrison, 22, 627 Santa Fe Place, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Tuesday he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Constantina Bauer, 37, Oakwood; and Dereck Landwehr, 29, Kunkle, each for two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, fifth-degree felonies. Authorities allege that they used SNAP benefits of an individual who they knew was incarcerated.
• Steven Dusseau, 35, 1023 Wayne Ave., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 14 he stole a credit card from a vehicle parked outside of a residence on County Road 424 near Sherwood.
• Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. on May 21.
