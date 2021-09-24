Besides returning two indictments in an assault and attempted murder case (see related story Page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has brought charges against 12 other persons as well, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Tyler Moss, 33, 649 Riverside Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. During a traffic stop on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue on Sept. 16, he was found in possession of more than 75 grams of methamphetamine prepared for shipment, transport, delivery, or distribution.
• Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Augustine Chapa, 34, Holgate, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Dustin Miller, 45, Cement City, Mich., for abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 3, outside a business on Defiance’s East Second Street, he restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. The charges also allege that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to the same individual, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Christopher Gerdeman, 58, 301 Glenwood Drive, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor . Authorities allege that from Sept. 2-Sept. 3 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and he also trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives. The indictment also charges that on Sept. 8 he violated the protection order issued as a result of the aforementioned offense by contacting or attempting to contact the protected party.
• Tahzjae Hopkins, 20, Muncie, Ind., for trafficking in marijuana and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 on Sept. 6, she allegedly was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana prepared for shipment, transport, delivery, or distribution. She also is charged with operating her motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol transporting a loaded firearm in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Drive, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 4 she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member at a residence on Glenburg Road, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Joshua Grubb, 31, Grabill, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Sams, 31, Weston, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Ean Landwehr, 21, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Ian Taylor, 27, Van Wert, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and Jordan Vickery, 38, Middle Point, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
