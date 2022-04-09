A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, including four who allegedly possessed large amounts of fentanyl or fentanyl-related compounds, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Jayson Floyd, 39, Mount Vernon, Mich.; Rondell Glenn, 34, Detroit, Mich.; William Clark, 24, Detroit, Mich.; and Quanteze Brown, 30, Detroit, Mich., are each charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
The charges against Floyd and Green are first-degree felonies while the charges against Clark and Brown are second-degree felonies.
Authorities allege that on March 16, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24, in Defiance, Floyd and Glenn were found in possession of more than 50 grams of fentanyl, while Clark and Brown were found in possession of just under 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
Also indicted were:
• Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main St., for five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Dec. 27-29 he shared or disseminated obscene material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity with adults. Authorities further allege that Ruder possessed or exchanged sexually oriented matter also showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity.
• Chelsey Bryant, 25, 509 Rulf St., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 22 she misled officers during an investigation with the purpose to corrupt the outcome, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.
• Trae Burton, 35, 1047 Ottawa Ave., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member. Additionally, from March 23-29 he allegedly violated the terms of an active protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order multiple times, having had a prior conviction for violating a protection order. Authorities further charge that Burton threatened harm to a witness in a criminal case against him to influence or intimidate the witness.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on April 20 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
