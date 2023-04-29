A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, including one man charged under Ohio’s new strangulation law, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Glen Smith, 18,860 Summit St., is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; strangulation, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on April 15 he restrained the liberty of a female at his residence under circumstances that created a substantial risk of physical harm and placed her in fear. Authorities further allege that Smith also caused serious physical harm to the aforementioned victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.
He is the first defendant to be charged in Defiance County under the state’s new strangulation law that went into effect earlier this month.
Also indicted were:
• Mackenzie Carpenter, 33, 733 Westwood Drive, for rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Dec. 26, 2021-April 30, 2022, he engaged in sexual conduct with another person who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force, doing so while being the person in loco parentis of the victim. During the same timeframe he also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16.
• Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a second-degree felony. On April 19, he allegedly was found in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale.
• Robert Vanhorn III, 33, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 16, during a traffic stop on The Bend Road, he was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale, and transported a loaded handgun in the motor vehicle with him in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Blade Leslie, 27, 701 Ottawa Ave., for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
• Jacob Auville, 26, Bryan, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed stolen motor vehicle on Aug. 20.
• Jeremy Cortez, 48, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about Dec. 30 he stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Austin Castillo, 28, 2250 Royal Oak Drive, for possession of LSD and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn and dimethyltryptamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Willard Maddox, 43, 517 Tiedeman Ave., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lesley Quarles, 43, 2 Mirival Lane, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Spath, 42, 709 Wayne Ave., for violating a protection order, fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 9 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
