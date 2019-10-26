A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, including one person charged with five felony charges from separate domestic incidents and another for transporting a large amount of marijuana.
Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 Tressler caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to his girlfriend at his residence, having had a prior domestic violence conviction, elevating these offenses to felonies of the fourth-degree.
The indictment also alleges that on Oct. 6 he forcefully restrained the victim under circumstances that created a substantial risk of serious physical harm, and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to the victim by threatening her at knifepoint.
According to Murray, the woman sustained physical injuries, none life-threatening.
Tressler was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision, according to Murray.
Also indicted by the same grand jury was Joshua Eastes, 31, Fort Wayne, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Aug. 7, during a traffic stop by the Ohio Highway Patrol on U.S. 24 in Defiance County, he was found in possession of approximately seven pounds of marijuana.
Additionally, he also allegedly possessed $12,735 in cash, which was seized as part of the investigation, according to Murray.
Others indicted were:
• Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 30 he forced entry into an occupied residence on Defiance’s Kiser Road.
• Curtis Bailey, 25, Novi, Mich., for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and five counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 29, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance County, he was found in possession of several fraudulent gift cards and debit cards, as well as a fake driver’s license and a card skimmer.
• Terry Dockery III, 22, Continental, for sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between June 1-June 30, at a residence on Defiance’s Parkview Drive, he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 16. Authorities further allege that during the same timeframe, he engaged in sexual conduct with another person by coercing her.
• Ronny Meyer, 36, 08306 Ohio 15, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 14, at a residence on Ohio 18 in Sherwood, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member in the presence of two children. Authorities also allege that Meyer has two prior domestic violence convictions and a prior endangering children conviction, elevating the level of these offenses.
• Harvey Young III, 42, Napoleon, for OVI, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 30 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on U.S. 24 in Defiance County, having had a prior felony OVI conviction.
• Shawn Guelde, 27, 905 Hees Court, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 30 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member in the presence of two children. Authorities also allege that during the aforementioned incident, he damaged the cell phone of another person, preventing that individual from calling for help.
• Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 20 he forced entry into a vacant residence on Defiance’s Clinton Street, and that on Aug. 25 he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 22 at a residence on Defiance’s Ayersville Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for domestic violence. The indictment also alleges that the incident occurred in the presence of a child.
• Gabriel Valle, 43, 322 Summit St., Defiance, for attempted trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 2 he used a device to attempt entry into an occupied structure on Defiance’s Gibson Street.
• Cody Murray, 29, Edgerton; and Jacquelynn Herman, 25, Grover Hill, each for breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 13 they trespassed on land belonging to another person on Defiance County’s Scott Road, stealing property valued at more than $1,000.
• Tracy Scott, 32, 360 Rosewood Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Alysa Simpson, 25, 166 Cleveland Ave., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Alexandra Taylor, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs (cocaine and psilocyn), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Cameron Urbina, 23, 1024 Charles St., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
