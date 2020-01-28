Four persons implicated in a drug-related home invasion in Ney have been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury.
Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St.; Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan; Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St.; and Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon, each were indicted for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Rohrs, Jordan, Daenens and Hahn unlawfully entered a residence at a residence in the 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, allegedly robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said the defendants were familiar with the residents there.
Murray said no firearms were recovered from the incident.
Later, on the evening of Dec. 16, Rohrs was involved in an incident where he allegedly fired several gunshots at 18582 Switzer Road. A charge of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, is pending.
Asked if Rohrs’ co-defendants were involved in the shooting incident, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said “that remains under investigation.”
Engel said the above two incidents — and other alleged crimes in other counties involving the defendants — are drug-related.
“Everything was drug-related — all interconnected by the drug culture,” he stated.
Hahn and Daenens also were indicted by separate grand jury sessions in November and December — one in Defiance County and the other in Fulton County.
In Defiance County, they were each indicted in November on charges engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. (Daenens also is charged with an additional county of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.)
Those charges are all pending in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
In Fulton County, Daenens and Hahn were each indicted in December on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. (Hahn also was indicted on a second count of permitting drug abuse.)
“They were very mobile and were traveling throughout northwest Ohio, affecting all the counties in northwest Ohio — Williams, Henry, Fulton and Defiance,” explained Engel, who oversees the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit which investigated the defendants.
