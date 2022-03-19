Two Defiance County grand jury sessions have returned indictments against 30 persons, including two for rape.
John Black, 50, Sherwood, also is charged with two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that in September 2021 he engaged in sexual contact with another who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force. Authorities also allege that during the same time frame, Black engaged in sexual conduct with another person when he knew that the victim’s ability to appraise the nature of or control of her conduct was substantially impaired.
Eldon Howe-Anderson, 33, 616 Adams St., is charged with three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on two occasions in 2014 and one in 2015 that he engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 10.
Also indicted were:
• Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 3 he caused serious physical harm to another person, and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Dillon Freed, 27, address unknown, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony; 10 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree; and and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that in January at a residence on Kiser Road he caused serious physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. He also allegedly attempted to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 1, and removed another person from the place where he was found in the presence of three children. The indictment also alleges that following his arrest for these incidents, a protection order was issued, and on March 2 Freed violated the terms of the protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order, having had a prior conviction for violating a protection order. Additionally, the charges allege that from March 14 Freed violated the terms of an active protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order 10 times, having a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
• Aric Grubb, 41, 704 Summit St., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Jan. 7 he caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. Authorities further allege that Grubb also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member during that same incident.
• Tomas Walters, 26, 702 Pierce St., for two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Feb. 11 on Defiance’s Clinton Street, he failed to comply with a traffic stop and led officers on a high speed pursuit in Defiance. The charges further allege that while fleeing from police, Walters caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to police officers who were attempting to stop him by striking the officers patrol vehicles with his vehicle multiple times, causing serious physical harm to a police cruiser. Authorities also allege that after Walters was taken into custody, he was found in possession of over three grams of methamphetamine and a firearm, but is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a pending drug trafficking indictment. Additionally, authorities allege that Walters was found to have been driving while under the influence, having had two prior OVI convictions within the last 10 years.
• Daniel Rubio, 28, 821 Harrison Ave., for trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony. On Dec. 30, he allegedly possession 21 grams of cocaine intended for sale.
• Madelyn Coressel, 26, 28035 Mekus Road, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 18 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member.
• Flora Epuna, 63, 2290 Baltimore Road, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 3 she was found in possession of a loaded firearm, having been found by a court to be a mentally ill person subject to court order.
• Jameon Mutz, 42, Toledo, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree. In addition to possessing LSD on Sept. 19 he allegedly attempted to conceal or discard an item with purpose to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was being conducted.
• Gavin Schilt, 23, 1803 Elmwood Drive, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl), a third-degree felony.
• Zachary Strouse, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 17 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. Authorities further allege that following the domestic violence incident, a protection order was issued, prohibiting Strouse from having contact with the victim in that matter. However, authorities allege that three times on Jan. 19, while he was incarcerated at CCNO, Strouse contacted the victim named in the protection order. Strouse also has a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
• Mark Winnie, 54, Sherwood, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Feb. 1-March 7 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Marvin Wright, 65, Grand Rapids, for OVI, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 18 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, having had a prior felony OVI conviction.
• James Allen, 53, Oakwood, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 20 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that Allen would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress. He also allegedly made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim.
• Christopher Crapsey, 54, Toledo, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 22 he forced entry into a business on Carpenter Road, stole property valued at more than $7,500 from the business. The indictment also alleges that he caused physical harm to property at the business, and the value was more than $1,000.
• Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 28 he failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a further pre-trial hearing after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Christopher McKown, 44, Maumee, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 1 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jordan Vickery, 38, Middle Point, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 10 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Cameron Moore, 24, Ottawa, for failure to appear as required, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 2 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Kurt Peterson, 34, Bryan, for failure to appear as required, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on March 15 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Katelyn Pittsley, 30, 635 Emmett St., for three counts of failure to appear as a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 7 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Cari Schappert, 36, 505 Hopkins St., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from March 2019-July 2021, she stole property valued at more than $7,500 from a business on Defiance’s South Clinton Street while employed there.
• Christina Young, 41, Bryan, for misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in November he stole a credit card belonging to an elderly person and used it for purchases totaling more than $1,000.
• Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from March 1-April 9, 2021, he stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Oho 18 in Sherwood while working there.
• Natalie Garcia, 34, 514 Gibson St., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from September of 2021, through February of 2022, Garcia stole property valued at over one thousand dollars, but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars, from a business on Carpenter Rd., in Defiance, while she was working as an employee for the business.
• Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo; and Angel Rodriquez, 28, Toledo, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 18 they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Dustin Irvin, 33, Napoleon, for telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 24 he used a telecommunications device to harass another person, and did so with the purpose of harassing, intimidating, or abusing a person at the premises to which the telecommunication was made. Authorities also allege that he has a prior conviction for telecommunications harassment.
• William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, for four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 5 and Dec. 29 he violated the terms of an active protection order by repeatedly contacting the protected party named in the order, having a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
