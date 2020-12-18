A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 24 persons, including a Henry County woman who allegedly stole drugs while employed at a city hospital, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Robyn Maas, 41, Hamler, is charged with theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 6, while working as a nurse at a hospital (Mercy Health) in Defiance, she falsified records to facilitate the theft of prescription medication.
Also indicted were:
• Michael Jordan, 38, Lagrange, Ind.; and Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 13, during a traffic stop on Defiance County's Blosser Road, they were found in possession of approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged or otherwise transported for sale or resale.
• Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 8 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Records reflect that Acevedo has five prior OVI convictions within the past 20 years.
• Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding; and Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly possessed amphetamine and buprenorphine with the intention of selling those drugs. Badillo also was indicted for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, alleging that he possessed a firearm, which is prohibited due to felony drug offenses.
• Jacy Barnwell, 29, Cecil, for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 22 Barnwell trespassed in an occupied residence on Defiance's Durango Drive.
• Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, was indicted for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 9 Barnwell trespassed in an occupied residence on Defiance's Durango Drive.
• Bill Cain, 79, 04566 Carpenter Road, for two counts of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 4 on Defiance County's Mekus Road, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to others, and that he did so by repeatedly trespassing on land or premises of another. He also has a prior conviction for menacing by stalking.
• Ryan Duma, 31, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 30 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Keith Lepper, 38, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 8 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Elizabeth Crawford, 54, 1117 Emory St., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Arnold Readon Jr., 26, 718 Deatrick St., for failure to provide notice of change in address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 20 he failed to notify the sex offender registration office of internet identifiers as required due to a prior conviction for gross sexual imposition. Readon had been convicted of failure to provide notice of change of address in 2016.
• William Shafer, 61, 724 Summit St., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 3 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had prior domestic violence and endangering children convictions.
• Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Oct. 20, during a traffic stop on Ohio 18, he was found in possession of approximately seven grams of methamphetamine, as well as a concealed knife.
• Robert Vaughn, 38, North Baltimore, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 8 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in separate cases.
• Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, for two counts of obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly hindered the discovery or apprehension of a wanted fugitive, provided false information and otherwise facilitated the harboring or concealing of the wanted individual on Aug. 30 and Nov. 8.
• Aaron Steele, 21, 100 Lakeview Drive, for failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Nov. 20-Nov. 23 he failed to register his new place of employment and his new address with the sex offender registration office as required due to his prior conviction for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.
• Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 27 he was found in possession of a stolen license plate.
• Melisa Sears, 43, Paulding, for identity fraud and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 19-20 she used a debit card belonging to another person that she had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense. Authorities further allege that she used the identifying information of the cardholder to make unauthorized purchases.
• Lester Trowbridge, 51, Mark Center; and Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of LSD, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Rowdy Trull, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road; and Summer Collins, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 1-2 they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from Defiance's Walmart store.
• Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole a vehicle from a residence on Sherwood's West Maple Street on Nov. 10 along with a check, which he then forged.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
