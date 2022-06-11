In addition to returning an attempted murder charge against a local man (see related story on page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 22 other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
They are:
• Williams Alfonso, 50, Miami, Fla.; and Dianelis Bello, 27, Miami, Fla., for trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 19, during a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, they were found in possession of 26 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, and over $2,700 in cash. The indictment also alleges that Alfonso was found in possession of a loaded firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to a prior trafficking in cannabis conviction.
• Halim Allen, 27, Raleigh, N.C., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana; and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 9, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, he was found to be in possession of more than five times the bulk amount of morphine pills and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana. Allen was also in possession of more than $3,000 in cash and a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense.
• Benjamin Estle, 22, 608 Holgate Ave., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony; Eric Garcia, 32, 2042 Laurelwood Drive, for aggravated assault and aggravated riot, each a fourth-degree felony; Reginald Waters, 41, 18848 Ohio 111, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony; Devrion Jones, 21, 1391 Ayersville Ave., for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony; and Samuel Perez, 49, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 5 at a business on Defiance’s South Clinton Street, they participated in a course of disorderly conduct, purposely facilitating assault offenses. During the incident, Estle allegedly caused serious physical harm to an adult male. Garcia also allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person.
• Bobbie Spilker, 45, 534 Degler St., for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 13 she forced her way into a residence on Defiance’s Hopkins Street, assaulting an adult female with whom she was previously acquainted with her fists and causing serious physical harm.
• Bruce Canada, 43, Van Wert, for nine counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Sept. 1, 2018-May 31, 2019 he had sexual contact on numerous with a child under the age of 10.
• Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave.; and Jason Buchert, 46, Stryker (CCNO), each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. Goatley was also indicted for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dennis Dipini, 56, Medina, N.Y., for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on May 28, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence and was also found to be in possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense.
• Aaron Radford, 28, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Stan Barclay, 29, Lawrenceville, Ill., for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 2, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24, in Defiance, they were found in possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, and more than $6,500 in cash.
• Amanda Blankenship, 29, 626 Martin Ave., for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 25 he created a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child under her care, by violating a duty of care, protection, or support. Authorities further allege that Blankenship also has a prior conviction for endangering children, which elevates the level of this offense to a felony.
• Timothy Gares, 25, 1207 Emory St., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 31 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Kelly Jones, 35, 1000 Hopkins St., for domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 20 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm a child under her care and created a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child by violating a duty of care, protection or support. Jones has a prior conviction for endangering children, elevating both charges to felonies.
• Ian Taylor, 28, Van Wert, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 25 failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo; Leon Oldham, 40, Toledo, each for breaking and entering, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Oldham was also indicted for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 17, they trespassed on the premises of a business on County Road 424 to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles at that location. Authorities further allege that while at the business, Oldham possessed a power tool being used to accomplish the thefts.
• Casey Parks, 32, 511 W. Second St., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 6 he stole a debit/credit card.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 22 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, according to Murray’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.