Besides indicting a Michigan man in a stabbing and shooting incident in the Ney area (see related story on page A1), a recent Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 other persons, including one woman who allegedly tried to ram a city police cruiser.

Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., is charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Authorities allege that on May 11 she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, but she tried to ram the office’s vehicle. The indictment also alleges that Ysasaga fled from officers, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person’s or property in the area, until her vehicle was finally stopped by police on Clinton Street.

Also indicted were:

• Ronald Beverly, 28, 761 Village Lane, for two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree felonies. Authorities allege that on May 16 at a residence on Defiance’s Sierra Way, he violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of another when he physically abused a child under the age of one. Authorities also allege that the abuse resulted in serious physical harm to the child.

• Antonio Briseno, 57, 325 Summit St., for OVI and violating a protection order, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on April 26 on Defiance’s Degler Street, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, having had a prior felony OVI conviction. Authorities further allege that Briseno violated the terms of an active protection order while committing a felony offense.

• Sonya Chiles, 44, 1010 Harrison Ave., for OVI, a third-degree felony. She allegedly operated a vehicle on Defiance’s Holgate Avenue on April 25 while under the influence of alcohol, having had a prior felony OVI conviction.

• Shawn Merz, 48, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 17 at a residence on Defiance’s Lancelot Drive, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had prior domestic violence convictions.

• Daniel Hug, 53, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on March 2 during a traffic stop on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam, additional prescription medication for which he did not have a valid prescription and a deadly weapon. The indictment also alleges that during the traffic stop he gave officers false information.

• Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 2, while traveling in a vehicle on Ohio 15 in Defiance, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.

• Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 10 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, having a history of violence toward that individual.

• Stephen Magyar, 28, Walbridge, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 2 on Defiance’s Quality Drive, he stole property valued at more than $1,000 from the City of Defiance. Authorities also allege that during a traffic stop for the aforementioned offense, Magyar was found in possession of a loaded firearm for which he did not have a valid conceal-carry permit.

• Derion Neal, 22, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 14, 2017 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., for three counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between April 26-28, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another individual mental distress, and made a threat of physical harm to or against the individual. Authorities also allege that Oehler has a history of violence toward the victim or any other person, and that he was also found to be in possession of a deadly weapon while committing one of these offenses.

• Jessica Perry, 37, 21679 Parkview Drive, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 21 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Tracy Scott, 32, 525 Haig St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 26 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Juan Torres, 38, Napoleon, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 16 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, and trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives in Defiance.

• Jodey Thomas, 37, 14932 Dohoney Road, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on March 8 at a residence on Defiance County’s Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member, having had an assault conviction.

• David Burlison, 61, Fort Wayne, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on August 16, 2019, he knowingly operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner and then kept possession of the vehicle for more than 48 hours.

• Justin Hahn, 33, 819 N. Park St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Rachel Mansfield, 23, 219 Prospect St., for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 22 she trespassed in a premise on Defiance’s Douglas Street to commit a felony.

• Jamiee Sturgeon, 18, Oakwood, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 17 he knowingly used or operated a vehicle without the consent of the owner, and removed it from Ohio before finally returning the vehicle to Defiance.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 9 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

