A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Corey Comer, 29, Hicksville, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Jan. 18 he choked his girlfriend until she became unconscious. She was treated and released at a local hospital, according to Murray. The indictment also alleges that Comer committed the aforementioned offenses in the presence of two children, having had a prior conviction for contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.
• Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave.; and David Piasecki, 50, Sherwood, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies. The charges allege that on Jan. 24 during a traffic stop on The Bend Road, Malone was found in possession of more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, while Piasecki was found in possession of more than 25 grams of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Brown, 33, Sherwood, for failure to register, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Jan. 14-Feb. 1 he failed to register his address as is required by his sexual-offender status. He was previously convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
• Tyrone Arnold Jr., 28, 502 Clinton St., for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Jeffrey Feeney Jr., 32, 14383 Ashwood Road, for assault, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 24 at a residence on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Defiance County Sheriff’s deputy.
• Anthony Harper, 37, Fort Wayne, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jaylin Rice, 20, Fort Wayne, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 25, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, he was found in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen in Indiana.
• Dominic Simon, 23, Deshler, for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 8 he forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Corwin Street where he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member at the residence. The charges further allege that he caused, or created, a substantial risk of physical harm to property at the residence during these offenses.
• Miranda Sponseller, 39, Edgerton, for two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Dec. 20 she was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a responding Hicksville Police officer multiple times.
• Dalice Thorn, 25, 459 Pontiac Drive; and Raeannah Walton, 22, 249 Corwin St.; each for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that while working at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street from Sept. 27 through Oct. 15 they stole lottery tickets from there, the value being more than $7,500.
• Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Alex Farley, 30, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Ashley Molnar, 27, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Julie Kelleher, 37, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Whitney Rudder, 33, Hicksville, for possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, 215 Carter Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Skyler Thompson, 29, Mark Center, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
