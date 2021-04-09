Carousel - Crime

A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.

Indicted were:

• David Isaacs, 55, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 15 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The indictment further alleges that he stole a firearm from a residence in Ney, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense.

• Tyler Kunsman, 35, 502 Hopkins St., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Katelyn Pittsley, 29, 635 Emmett St., for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies.

• Jennifer Rhodes, 38, Hicksville; and Joseph Grubb, 32, Grabill, Ind. Rhodes is charged with five counts of endangering children, including four, third-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor while Grubb is charged with one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that between Oct. 21-26 Rhodes allowed four minor children under her care in a Hicksville residence where a drug offense was occurring. Authorities also allege that Grubb knowingly allowed a minor child under his care in a residence where a drug offense was occurring. Authorities further allege that on Oct. 25, at the same location, Rhodes violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of a minor child.

• Skyler Robertson, 28, Hamilton, Ind.; and Rebecca Ice, 27, Garrett, Ind. Robertson is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, while Ice is charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 5 Robertson failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop in Hicksville, and created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that continued into DeKalb County, Ind. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled in a field and Robertson fled on foot. Authorities also allege that following the pursuit Ice communicated false information to police.

• Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney, for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was allegedly found in possession of firearms on March 18 and March 19, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

• Elizabeth Roggie, 23, 319 Ralston Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 20 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.

• Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity; and Alexis Stewart, 27, 616 Hopkins St., each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Constantina Bauer, 37, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Steven Gray, 32, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of (methamphetamine) drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Aaron Sadler, 39, Bowling Green, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Aug. 12-Dec. 1 he stole property valued at approximately $5,200 from a business on Defiance's Perry Street while working there as an employee.

• Benjamin Sherwood, 44, Fayette; and Sonia Heckerman, 43, Fayette, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Maxwell Sidney, 27, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. on April 21.

