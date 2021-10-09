In addition to returning charges against a city man in an attempted murder case (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 18 other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 1 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of a minor child at the residence. Blake also has prior convictions for menacing by stalking and endangering children, elevating the level of these offenses.
• Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore Road, for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 23 he was found in possession of two firearms, which he is prohibited from possessing due to prior convictions for felony offenses of violence.
• Joseph Herder, 43, 716 Davidson St., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 25, at a residence on Sherwood’s East Maple Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another individual at the residence and took a cell phone away from one of the victims, preventing them from being able to call police for help.
• Jeffrey Vernace, 47, Hicksville, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-felony. Authorities allege that from Sept. 19-28 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status. Vernace previously was convicted of statutory rape in Missouri.
• Gene Seiple, 68, 218 Maywinn Drive, for two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony; and five counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in May he possessed or controlled materials that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. Authorities further allege that Seiple also possessed or viewed materials that showed minors, not his child, in a state of nudity.
• Andrew Black, 36, 512 Pontiac Drive, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 16 he failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for pre-trial hearings after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds.
• Amber Blake, 32, 24654 Bowman Road, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 1 he stole more than $1,000 in property from an elderly person in Defiance.
• Steven Dusseau, 35, 86883 Christy Road, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 9 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 9 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Timothy Gares, 24, 25046 Watson Road, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Tuesday he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Sept. 20 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds.
• Michael Stocks, 29, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Scott Wells, 33, Mooresville, Ind., each for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. Stocks also was indicted for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 12, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, they were found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana while Stocks attempted to destroy related evidence.
• Brian Brickel, 51, address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Heather Hersey, 40, 400 Greenler Road, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Bailey Malosh, 22, 829 Hopkins St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Austin Riter, 21, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Alexandrea Taylor, 26, Ypsilanti, Mich., for possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin and MDMA), each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.