A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 18 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Toby Walters, 24, Sherwood, for two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 30 he unlawfully photographed a minor, who was not his child or ward, in a state of nudity.
• Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, address unknown, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Aug. 1-Oct. 4 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Jennifer Philquist, 26, address unknown, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 18 he possessed methamphetamine and removed property to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation.
• Tomas Walters, 26, 80 Lakeview Drive, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Patricia Vance, age 46, address unknown, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jordan Gonzales, 32, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Mark Hufford, 41, Maumee, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 4 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Bobby Hunt, 39, 1380 Ayersville Ave., for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on April 10 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member on Nov. 8.
• Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay; and Robert Ferdinandsen, 38, Findlay, each for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 31 they stole property valued at more than $11,000 from a business on Defiance’s Carpenter Road. Authorities further allege that following the theft, Lemons and Ferdinandsen were found in possession of the stolen catalytic converters and cocaine while parked outside a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Duane White, 62, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 2 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Devan Booher, 24, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Isaiah Garrett, 23, address unknown, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 15 he caused serious physical harm to property owned or maintained by the City of Defiance on East River Drive, Fort Street and Wayne Avenue.
• Keith Lepper, 39, 2002 Baltimore Road, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony; Herbert Lovell, 56, 2002 Baltimore Road, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, for two counts of forgery and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in September Herder stole five blank checks belonging to another person, forging and cashing them with Lepper and Lovell at a local bank.
• Hollie Puskas, 31, Hazel Park, Mich., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 12, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, she was found in possession of more than 500 grams of marijuana.
• Scott Swartz, 39, Adrian, Mich., for four counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 25 at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street he stole credit cards belonging to other persons.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.