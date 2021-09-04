A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. On June 4, he allegedly possessed more than 13 grams of methamphetamine near a school.
• Steven Carmicle, 57, Shepherdsville, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 9 he was found in possession of methamphetamine and provided Defiance police with the personal identifying information of another person.
• Adam Mason, 23, Cecil, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 26 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal recognizance bond in two cases.
• Tamara Bland, 44, 07640 Ohio 15, for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin), a fifth-degree felony.
• Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, 1115 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 26 he violated the terms of an active protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order, having had a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
• Timothy Gares, 24, 4145 Timberlane Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandy Haynes, 40, 21275 Parkview Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Eric Konwinski, 31, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Romerol Lawrence, 52, 1114 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Amber Nycum, 23, Toledo; and Sherry Hart, 57, Toledo, each for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Nycum also indicted was for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Schmidt, 32, Oakwood, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Katherine Slone-Lucas, 37, 07640 Ohio 15, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Stuckey, 30, Pioneer, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Duane White, 61, Bryan, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Baltimore Street on July 31 he was found in possession of a stolen license plate.
• Anthony Wooten, 20, Laurens, S.C., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
