Defiance County grand has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Marco Co Beb Co, 55, Hicksville, for rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Feb. 1, 2018-May 31, 2019 he engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. Authorities further allege that during that same timeframe, Co Beb Co had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
• Sean Miller, 43, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 10 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to the victim by means of a deadly weapon, and also attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person.
• Steven Fitch Jr., 20, Bryan, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 14, at a residence on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Nathan Gallant, 30, 06234 Domersville Road, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Benjamin Garrigus, 23, Bryan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 19 on U.S. 127 he failed to comply with a traffic stop, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area, when he fled from the scene of the stop and struck a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. Authorities further allege that Garrigus then led an officer on a brief pursuit, and once taken into custody was found to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol — having had a previous conviction — and in possession of a loaded firearm.
• Lisa Poll, 48, Hillsdale, Mich., for two counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 30 he threatened harm to public servants in Defiance County to influence, intimidate or hinder them in the discharge of their duties.
• Elliot Simmons, 33, Stryker (CCNO), for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 11, at a residence on Doud Road in Ney, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. Authorities also allege that during the aforementioned incident, Simmons also attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person, and then took a cell phone away from the victim, preventing the victim from being able to call police for help.
• Jonathan Arps, 30, Holgate, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, on Dec. 18 on Defiance’s Baltimore Road, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
• Brenden Parker, 21, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 16, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for an assault against a family or household member.
• Kendrick Thomas, 45, Napoleon, for domestic violence and menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 20 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. Authorities further allege that from Nov. 1-Nov. 30 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and he also made a threat of physical harm against the victim.
• Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 15 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Cameron Briggs, 23, White Lake, Mich., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 17 on Elliott Road in Defiance, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transported, or possessed, a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle while driving under the influence.
• Geoffrey Drehobl Jr., 35, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 16 on Defiance’s Hotel Drive he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member.
• Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, for interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 14 he removed a juvenile from Hicksville without permission of the child’s parent or guardian. Authorities further allege that Yaxcal entered Indiana with the juvenile before being stopped by the Indiana State Police.
