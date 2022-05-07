A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictment against 13 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and Lexy Wells, 27, Antwerp, complicity in the commission of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 31 outside of a business on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, Hornish caused serious physical harm to another person while Wells aided or abetted Hornish in committing the aforementioned offense.
• Roger Starr, 38, 1325 Ayersville Ave., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 21 he trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Latty Street and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin Altman, 33, 713 Alton Ave., for abduction, a third-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 12 he attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person and also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. The charges further allege that on March 31 he again caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, and by force or threat, restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. Altman has a prior conviction for menacing by stalking, which elevates the domestic violence offenses.
• Alysa Simpson, 27, 720 Riverside Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 25 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Raven Withrow, 25, 47 Chatham St., Norwalk, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 25 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Fergusson Harris, 21, 1939 E. Second St., for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on April 15 on Defiance County’s Road 424 he possessed a stolen motor vehicle.
• Chad Poineau, 42, 15625 Harris Road, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 12 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle.
• Michael Cortez, 29, Hoytville, for three counts of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 30, Dec. 13 and Dec. 28 he used the identifying information of another person as his own.
• Eric Jennings, 46, Indianapolis, Ind., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 23 on Defiance County’s Domersville Road he caused serious physical harm to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office police cruiser.
• Willie Jones Jr., 26, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on July 17 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine and was found in possession of the drug.
• Colin Ratino, 20, Cleveland, for three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that between March 1 and April 6 he presented a juvenile with material considered harmful.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 17 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
