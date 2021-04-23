A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 13 he punched and kicked another man over a dispute concerning an auto repair job. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital, according to Murray.
• Ruben Benavides, 31, 261 Gray St., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Elmer Garn Jr., 33, 1109 Ayersville Ave., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Melissa Hernandez, 44, 1392 South Jackson Ave., was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that she possessed a device filled with another person's urine to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by her probation officer.
• Johnie Moody Jr., 47, Anderson, Ind.; and Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., each for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 3, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, they were found in possession of more than 18 pounds of marijuana.
• Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 1 he forced entry into a building on Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, stealing a firearm and a motor vehicle.
• Melody Rohdy, 54, 1030 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the sale of marijuana, she is accused of possessing seven grams of methamphetamine.
• Mariah Cole, 38, Oakwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 19 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jeanette Griffith, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Ward, 36, 1728 Sunshine Lane, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 4 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.