A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.

Indicted were:

• Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.  Authorities allege that on April 13 he punched and kicked another man over a dispute concerning an auto repair job. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital, according to Murray.

• Ruben Benavides, 31, 261 Gray St., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.

• Elmer Garn Jr., 33, 1109 Ayersville Ave., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.

• Melissa Hernandez, 44, 1392 South Jackson Ave., was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that she possessed a device filled with another person's urine to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by her probation officer.

• Johnie Moody Jr., 47, Anderson, Ind.; and Michael Ross Jr., 19, Muncie, Ind., each for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 3, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, they were found in possession of more than 18 pounds of marijuana.

• Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 1 he forced entry into a building on Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, stealing a firearm and a motor vehicle.

• Melody Rohdy, 54, 1030 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the sale of marijuana, she is accused of possessing seven grams of methamphetamine.

• Mariah Cole, 38, Oakwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 19 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jeanette Griffith, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Ward, 36, 1728 Sunshine Lane, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 4 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

