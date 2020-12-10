Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Brooks Grine, 23, Bryan, farmer, and Emily Culler, 22, Edgerton, elementary teacher.
Donald Witters, 50, Defiance, N/A, and Stephanie Weidert, 39, Defiance, pharmacist.
Zachary Rosebrock, 29, Hicksville, mechanic, and Abbey Battershell, 23, Hicksville, carpenter.
Austin Mahan, 25, Defiance, production tech., and Amber Kempher, 30, Defiance, debt collector.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lisa and Van Hanenkratt, 14728 Power Dam Road, vs. Brianna Dahman, Kimmell, Ind.; and Goodville Mutual Casualty Co., Napoleon. Money judgment.
Jennifer Mengerink, 2157 Hawthorne Drive, and Andrew Mengerink, 2157 Hawthorne Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Joyce Krupka, Hicksville, vs. Clinton Krupka, Las Vegas, Nev. Divorce.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Ruth Alexander (dec.); unknown guardians of Ruth Alexander (dec.); Elizabeth Alexander, 603 Santa Fe Place; John Doe, tenant of Ruth Alexander (dec.), 111 Meadowbrook Drive; Defiance County commissioners; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Janice and James Klosinski, 20037 Schick Road, vs. Eyedoc Properties, LLC, 800 N. Clinton St. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Shannon Smith, 1517 Mayo Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Don and Lana Gorrell, 15656 Ohio 66; Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp; Department of Treasury, Washington, D.C.; United States Attorney General's Office, Toledo; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and unknown tenants, 15656 Ohio 66. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rio Tinto, LLC, to Benjamin Mitchell, Original Plat, part lots 85-86.
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc.to Jay Petroleum Inc., South Defiance Add, lots 224-225.
Tammy Varner to Taylor and Alexis Johnsonbaugh, Baringer's Second Add., part lots 103-104.
Marie Culler to Alex Cashman et al, Hoffman First Add., lot 53.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Amy Zeller to Justin Blanchard, Holgate's First Add. Block 4, lot 6.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Susan and Christopher Clark to Sundawg Properties, LLC, Biede Place Add., part lot 128, lot 134.
David Emmel (dec.) to to Betty Emmel et al, Gnadensburg Add., lot 6.
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc. to Jay Petroleum Inc., Sec. 36, 1.008 acres.
Defiance City Annex —
Sanford Trucking Inc. to Cooper Farms Inc., Sec. 29, 12.794 acres.
Defiance Township —
John and Amy Young to Benjamin and Krystal Mitchell, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 35.
Richard and Susan Siler, trustees, to Clarence and Iris Steele, Sec. 10, 0.35 acre (split).
Elizabeth Sanford to Rick and Pamela Sanford, Sec. 17, 0.822 acre.
Sanford Trucking Inc., to Cooper Farms Inc., Sec. 29, 17.483 acres.
Delaware Township —
Ronald and Jenifer Cooper to Douglas Cooper, Sec. 20, 1.563 acres.
Donald and Kristine Layman to Sarah Barton, et al, Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Todd Wiley and Susan Wiley to Richard Jr. and Jayne Molnar, Sec. 27, 1.522 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Paradise Living, LLC, to John and Amy Young, Paradise Living Condos, unit 124.
Farmer Township —
Anita Brandeberry et al to Angela Almanza, et al, Sec. 24, 3.812 acres (split).
Hicksville Village —
Delphia Elder to Gary and Roxann Henderson, Wirt's Add., lot 19.
David and Antonia Reid to Steury Enterprise, LLC, Applegate Add., part lots 9-10.
Hicksville Township —
Pamela Diehl, et al, to Wonderly Properties, LLC, Sec. 11, 71.918 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Sandra Thiel, et al, to Michael and Julie Eitniear, Sec. 11, 3 acres.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, to Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, Kettenring Hills Sub. First Add., lot 30.
Defiance Hospital Inc., to 1490 Pinehurst, LLC, Kettenring Hills Sub., lots 1-2.
Jason Nelson to Anne Nelson, Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 40.
North Richland Township —
Thomas Oberhaus et al to Matthew and Alexa Brown, Sec. 9, 29.307 acres.
Matthew Brown to Matthew and Alexa Brown, 0.298 acre, part lot 17; 0.144 acre, part lot 17.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD/Annex —
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc., to Jay Petroleum Inc., Degler Add., part lot 7, lot 7.
Tiffin Township —
Ryan Adam to Bobbee Holland et al, Sec. 3, 12.707 acres.
John Tuohy (dec.) to Rita Tuohy, Sec. 26, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
Thomas Wheeler, executor of the estate of Mary J. Wheeler, to Billy Pelland, Sec. 17, 1.657 acres.
Doyle and Mary Rittenhouse to Richard Peterson et al, Sec. 29, 1.01 acres.
Ney Village —
Kenneth and Shirley Hicks to Megan Hicks, Mackinaw Add., part lot 36; Auditor's Plat, part lot 47.
