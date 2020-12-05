Defiance Common Pleas
Jason Chamberlin, 47, Findlay, appeared for sentencing on two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. Chamberlin violated the terms of a protection order on May 28 and June 22 by contacting the protected party named in the order and trespassing on that person's land or premises.
Robert Dupuie, 54, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. Dupuie caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on May 2, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Taylor Galford, 27, West Unity, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Jared Hernandez, 28, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and appeared for an adjudication hearing for a community control violation on a previous conviction for two counts of trafficking in heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 33 months with credit for 63 days served in jail while his cases were pending. The receiving stolen property charge alleged that on Aug. 13 he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Defiance's Ottawa Avenue.
April Phillips-Sprouse, 35, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years, ordered to make $461.25 restitution to the victim and ordered to complete inpatient treatment. She stole a credit car from a parked vehicle in Hicksville on March 12, 2019, and failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 24, 2019, and on Sept. 30 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Woodward, 38, 1264 Myrna St., pleaded guilty plea to theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $1,078.76 restitution to Lowe's Home Improvement. She and two co-defendants stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Defiance's Lowe's store between April 19-May 16.
