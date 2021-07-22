Defiance Common Pleas
David Isaacs II, 55, Stryker, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fourth-degree felonies. He was given a 24-month prison term to run consecutive to an 18-month term imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court in March on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. An additional charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Ward, 36, 1728 Sunshine Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for one day served in jail while his case was pending.
Lisa Burger, 48, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he make $8,276.68 restitution to the victim and complete drug, alcohol or psychiatric treatment as directed by her supervising officer. In addition to the drug possession charge, she failed appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 17 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. The attempted breaking and entering charge was amended from breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Devin Ervin, 18, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and fined $500 while the firearm seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited.
Richard Knapp, 55, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to provide proof of a drug assessment to his supervising officer. He possessed methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Hicksville-Edgerton Road on March 5, 2019, and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 10, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A second count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and complete an in-patient treatment program. McKinley engaged in a pattern of conduct on Nov. 3 in which he caused another person mental distress and/or to believe that he would cause the individual or their family physical harm. He also trespassed on property where the victim resides in Hicksville, and threatened a family or household member.
Rachel Yonge, 41, 227 Wabash Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for one year, ordered to pay restitution of $279.50 to the Defiance County Department of Job and Family Services and was disqualified from receiving SNAP or WIC benefits for one year. Between June 3, 2019-July 10, 2019, she fraudulently utilized SNAP benefits that had been issued to another individual who was incarcerated during the aforementioned time frame.
Jacy Barnwell, 29, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Steven Bergman, 50, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Dereck Landwehr, 29, 14856 County Road 163, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Joseph Shiple, 58, Stryker, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery, second- and third-degree felonies; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Davion Baker, 18, Grand Rapids, Mich., pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery, second- and third-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Andrew Black, 36, 512 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Theodore Dennis Jr., 47, Alvordton, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Forrey, 32, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rebecca Ice, 28, Bedford, Ind., pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tori Knicley, 26, Delta, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nathan Posten, 32, 1112 Perry St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Skyler Robertson, 29, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Steven Schmidt, 43, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Emilee Slusser, 18, 2127 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $400,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tyler Smith, 30, 304 Northfield Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Israel Villanueva, 46, 424 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with TAD Unit monitoring.
An indictment against Michelle Cortez, 48, Bay City, Mich., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed on condition she cooperate with the state in regard to its case against Michael Cortez, who is charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
