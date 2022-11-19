Amanda Blankenship, 30, 626 Martin Ave., pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Billy Brown, 23, Anderson, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of LSD, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Billy Buriel, 44, 2 Mirival Lane, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Heather Keener, 39, 1465 Mustang Drive, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Oney, 46, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Federico Rocha Jr., 52, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Thomas Santos, 48, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Vance, 33, 919 Greenbrier Lane, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Garcia, 33, 2042 Laurelwood Drive, pleaded guilty to riot and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years. The court reserved jurisdiction over restitution.
Robert Poppe, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
