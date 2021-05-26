Defiance Common Pleas
Joshua Brown, 37, 1696 Durango Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he produce a clean drug test at sentencing and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. Brown caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 3, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. A second count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Melissa Lovejoy, 36, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered pay $972 restitution to the victim. She stole another person's credit card on Sept. 14 at a business on Hicksville's West High Street. A second count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete a treatment program and pay $400 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. On Nov. 10, Whalen stole a vehicle from a residence on Sherwood's West Maple Street and forged a check. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Rachel Yonge, 41, 227 Wabash Ave., pleaded no contest to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pr-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 8.
Melissa Hernandez, 44, 1392 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
