Defiance Common Pleas
Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 54 months with credit for 61 days served in jail while his case was pending. Tressler caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. He also restrained the liberty of a person on Oct. 6 under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm. Charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Tyler Vogt, 21, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fourth-degree felonies. He was given a 29-month prison term to run consecutively to a 30-month term imposed in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Eric Jones, 39, Paulding, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to make $2,000 restitution to the victim.
Trevor Kreiling, 21, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 6.
Kyle March, 26, 728 Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 28.
Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 28 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, one a third-degree felony, the others fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Black, 40, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Friday and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
John Chapman, 36, Ney, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sivad Davis, 32, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Solomon Garcia, 33, 225 Wabash Ave., pleaded not guilty to extortion and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with GPS monitoring.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shaun Holley, 25, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to importuning, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Thomas Moore, 26, 1037 Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 15 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
David Blade, 41, Hicks-ville, had an indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.
Andre Jones, 28, Fort Wayne, had an indictment for charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear, dismissed.
