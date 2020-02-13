Defiance Common Pleas

Alvin Gerken, 37, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 12-month prison term to run concurrent with the balance of a term reimposed on a community control violation with credit for 47 days served in jail while his case was pending. Gerken failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 3 after having been released on a personal-recognizance violation.

Tarrence Grandey, 24, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, with a six-month suspended jail sentence. Grandey caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Defiance’s Myrna Street on Sept. 18.

Michael Baughman, 56, Edgerton, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 20.

Joshua Eastes, 32, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 15.

Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 2 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Conner Jenkins, 20, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Brandon John, 31, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Montgomery Kitchen-master, 40, 736 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

