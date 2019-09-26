Defiance Common Pleas
Edward Myers, 40, 1030 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted menacing by stalking and violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 22-month prison term, according Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He violated the terms of a protection order against him on July 22 by calling the protected party of the order while he was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. A charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Elizabeth Crawford, 52, 350 Rosewood Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Brooke Emerling, 35, 21669 Bowman Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), as fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to pay $220 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Leoral Hart Jr., 52, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and all accrued arrears. Hart failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18, having had a prior conviction for non-support of dependents.
Amber Hoffman, 32, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete successfully drug/alcohol and psychological treatment as directed. Hoffman was found in possession of methamphetamine on March 26 while she had two children under her care.
Amanda Hopkins, 30, Melrose, appeared for sentencing on a charge of abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control and ordered to complete the WORTH Center program.
Kristopher Minch, 40, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Josh Phillips, 38, 01898 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, and ordered to pay restitution of $6,675 restitution to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. In addition to possessing marijuana for sale, Phillips falsified electronically submitted data to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services between Sept. 30, 2017-June 30, 2018, in connection with unemployment benefits. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Simonis, 37, Toledo, pleaded no contest to attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty and placed on community control for four years. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and report to the Defiance County Adult Probation Department on the first business day following his release from a federal institution. In addition to possessing heroin, Simonis threatened witnesses in a case against him at a business on U.S. 127 in Sherwood on Aug. 4, 2018. The attempted retaliation charge was amended from retaliation, a third-degree felony, while two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Julien Suydam, 22, Bryan, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years while the seized firearm was ordered forfeited to the state. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed but may be re-initiated if the defendant fails to comply with conditions of probation.
Anastajaeia Wenfree, 22, address unavailable, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay $1,320 restitution to Defiance Kohls store on Ohio 66. Wenfree and a co-defendant shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from that store on Nov. 21, 2018, and she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 24 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Yonge Jr., 40, 909 Holgate Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a forth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, Yonge failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on April 17 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Bradley Hartranft, 30, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Jose Martinez, 35, 827 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; and attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.
Cynthia Workman, 48, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18.
David Azbill, 42, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and bond was set at $2,500 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Brandy Cooper, 25, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eddie Lewis, 42, 812 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kevin Mayhew, 40, Louisville, Ky., pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted tampering with records, each a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tiffany Partee, 35, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
