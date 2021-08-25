Defiance Common Pleas
Kelly Stephens, 40, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on three counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, and a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all fifth-degree felonies. She was given prison terms totaling 32 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. In 2019, Stephens was found in possession of prescription medication for which she not did not have a prescription and possessed a fentanyl-related compound.
David McMichael, 24, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a bill of information charging him with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim. An underlying indictment for attempted sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Chance Okuly, 40, 809 Deatrick St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. Okuley failed to report his change of address from Dec. 6, 2020-Feb. 25 as required by his sexual offender status.
Michael Counts, 45, Montpelier, entered an Alford guilty plea — maintaining his innocence but given in his "best interests" — on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Joshua Klusman, 33, 166 Cleveland Ave., pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4.
Steven Schmidt, 43, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, Continental, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
