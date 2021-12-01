Christopher Cook, 36, 505 N. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to illegal cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 10.

Dan Davis-Johnson, 40, 830 Kentner St., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

