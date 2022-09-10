Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. She was given a prison term ranging from four years to 11 months to six years and 11 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given credit for 118 days served in jail while her cases were pending and ordered to pay restitution of $690 to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for drug transactions to a confidential informant. From Sept. 1, 2021-Jan. 28 Pittsley and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise which sold cocaine and methamphetamine. She also failed to appear for several court hearings. Charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony; and three additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and-degree felonies, were dismissed.

