Defiance Common Pleas
Michael Browder, 27, Stryker, pleaded no contest to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. Browder violated the terms of a protection order on Feb. 19 by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order through a third party. He also had two prior convictions for violating a protection order.
Jamie Gares, 57, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. The defendant was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Melissa Hernandez, 44, Stryker, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the correctional treatment facility program in Toledo. She possessed a device filled with another person's urine to avoid testing positive during a drug screen on April 5.
Christopher Nagy, 21, 632 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $500.
Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He also appeared for sentencing on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Perl was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and complete ordered treatment. He also was fined $375 and given a one-year operator's license suspension. Perl forced entry into a building on Defiance-Putnam County Line Road on Nov. 1, stealing a firearm. Additionally, he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 24 as well as methamphetamine while operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Kenneth Richards, 23, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Elizabeth Roggie, 24, 319 Ralston Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on March 20, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
Timothy Wagner, 45, 2109 Baltimore Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make $990.53 restitution to the victim. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 12, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
Alexander VanDame, 25, 1490 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Ronald Beverly III, 30, 761 Village Lane, pleaded no contest to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 16.
Jeffery Cortez, 38, 20675 Buckskin Road, pleaded guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Michael Kelley, 42, Stryker, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled.
William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.
Manuel Santiago, 41, Holland, pleaded guilty to vandalism, and breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Jesse Acosta, 20, Woodburn, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amy Bach, 48, 1022 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, 11796 Buckskin Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Arthur Bradford, 28, 1034 Perry St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffrey Feeney Jr., 32, 14383 Ashwood Road, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Joseph Grubb, 32, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Halley, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to four counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard May, 66, 828 Karnes Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ramona Myers, 48, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Bailey Ripke, 23, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Vanessa Rogers, 41, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Zimmerman, 52, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Eddie Lewis, 44, 1400 Milwaukee Ave., pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $500. An underlying indictment for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
