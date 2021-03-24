Defiance Common Pleas
Shyla Bigger, 19, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 23-month prison term with credit for 139 days served in jail while her cases were pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. Bigger possessed methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Hicksville on June 23, 2020. She also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 23 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond, and was found in possession of a stolen credit card on Sept. 23 during a traffic stop on Defiance's Timberlane Drive. Two additional counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Carl Elston, 19, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term to run consecutive with an 11-month term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender. Elston used a telecommunications device on Feb. 22, 2020 to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him.
Luciano Zepeda, 28, 1022 Ottawa Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 113 days served in jail while his case was pending while $587 in cash seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited along with a seized knife. Charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Nolan Bachellor, 30, 1014 Louden St., pleaded not guilty to five counts of importuning, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alexzander Glowinski, 27, 342 Carter Road, pleaded not guilty to intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amber Leslie, 30, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and attempted counterfeiting, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Manuel Santiago, 41, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sydney Stafford, 22, Kokomo, Ind., pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brendon Fry, 21, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Black, 41, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 17.
Robert Hornish, 55, 08701 Christy Road, pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 7.
Melissa Lovejoy, 36, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 13.
Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 12.
David Patterson, 56, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony; and attempted gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 6.
Melisa Sears, 44, Paulding, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Stryker, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
Adam Wright, 23, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 10.
Trenton Bailey, 21, 2160 Baltimore Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victims or their families and pay $893 restitution to the victims. He forced entry into a residence on Sherwood's North Harrison Street on Sept. 7 and stole property. A second count of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Tasha Cansler, 42, Fort Wayne, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She entered a guilty plea and was ordered to pay $527.20 restitution to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. She caused serious physical harm to a sheriff's cruiser on Defiance's East Second Street on Dec. 27, 2019.
Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay $1,486 in restitution to Defiance Party Mart. While working as a clerk at the business she stole property valued at more than $1,000.
Mark Christian, 36, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. On Sept. 27, 2020, at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street, he approached a juvenile employee of the business and requested assistance finding items in the store that he planned to use to manufacture methamphetamine. While the juvenile employee was assisting him, he claimed to have a knife. Christian then exited the store without paying for the merchandise and attempted to destroy evidence related to the investigation during a subsequent traffic stop in Defiance. A charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ryan Duma, 31, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 30 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. Duma also was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Defiance County's East Second Street on Jan. 5. A juvenile was riding inside the vehicle while Duma has a prior conviction for child endangering. The drug trafficking charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Christian Haidler, 19, 320 Westfield Ave., pleaded guilty to riot, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to have no association with his co-defendants. Haidler and several co-defendants participated in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a misdemeanor, other than disorderly conduct, on Sept. 17 in a parking lot in the 200 block of Defiance's North Clinton Street. The charge was amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
Teresa Perez, 25, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years, fined $500 and comply with the recommendations of the Defiance County/Paulding County Job and Family Services Department. She violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of her infant child from April 3-April 16. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
An indictment against Mark Banks, 40, Stryker, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Adam Malone, 35, Edgerton, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
