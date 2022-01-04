Defiance Common Pleas
Lacy Harter, 29, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given prison terms totaling 54 months with credit for 185 days served in jail while his cases were pending. A charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Trent Feeney, 52, Payne, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance on Feb. 23, he altered a substance to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation. He also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Romerol Lawrence, 52, 401 Hopkins St., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Kalub Luzar, 35, Toledo, pleaded guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given three days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), fined $1,075 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. Luzar operated a vehicle while under the influence on June 28 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
Chaz Pinski, 20, 1051 Ralston Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years with conditions, including that he not go on the premises of any school or the Defiance Area YMCA or a similar facility, and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. The charge alleged that on Jan. 22 he sent obscene material to a female juvenile. Two counts of importuning, third- and fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
Melody Rohdy, 55, 1030 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years while $2,566 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited.
Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, he failed to appeared for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 2 and Sept. 20 after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds. An additional count of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and a second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Christina Soto, 43, 1371 Moll Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on July 2.
Anthony Wooten, 21, Laurens, S.C., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for two years, given a suspended six-month sentence at CCNO and fined $1,000. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Joshua Foster, 36, 305 Minneapolis St., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Sarah Hancock, 37, 305 Minneapolis St., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Blake Heisler, 37, Bryan, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Melvin McCoy, 39 Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Curtis Otto, 41, 17511 Schubert Road, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Erin Risk, 36, 116 East St., pleaded no contest endangering children, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 14.
Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 7.
Duane White, 62, 2013 Darbyshire Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Brooke Emerling, 37, 21669 Bowman Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Ferdinandsen, 38, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler St., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Messman, 78, 1694 Dakota Place, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Scott Swartz, 40, Adrian, Mich., pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, 1207 Emory St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and abduction, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tomas Walters, 26, 80 Lakeview Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.