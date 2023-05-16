Chasity Lindeman, 30, 12232 Whetstone Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 48-month prison term with credit for 27 days served in jail while her case was pending. She was found in possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 20 and attempted to provide fentanyl to a juvenile. The attempted corrupting charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Reid Keeley, 21, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, classified as a Tier II sexual offender and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. In December and January Keeley engaged in sexual conduct with a male juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16. He also violated terms of a protection order on Feb. 20.
Katina Ward, 46, 25046 Watson Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Jason Daiuto, 36, Xenia, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 13.
Taylor Oost, 31, 1047 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 6.
Daniel Frederick, 34, Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 5.
Jevin Armbruster, 24, 02920 Ohio 66, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Orlando, 34, 10745 Haller St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.