Chasity Lindeman, 30, 12232 Whetstone Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 48-month prison term with credit for 27 days served in jail while her case was pending. She was found in possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 20 and attempted to provide fentanyl to a juvenile. The attempted corrupting charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.


