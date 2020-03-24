Defiance Common Pleas
Robert Kern, 42, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for four years. He also pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month prison term on that charge. Kern forged medical documents, which he then provided to his probation officer, between Feb. 5-April 2, 2019. Too, he failed to appear for a court hearing on April 2 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Coty Sexton-Fleming, 31, Adrian, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrent with a sentenced imposed in the 39th District Court in Roseville, Mich. He also was ordered to pay $2,996.29 restitution to the victims, given credit for 73 days served in jail while his case was pending and given a five-year operator’s license suspension.
Justin Bechtold, 32, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the orders of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. He failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 during the periods of September 2015-August 2017 and September 2017-August 2019.
Maurice Faries, 32, 1023 Harrison Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 7, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jared Foor, 40, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim or victim’s family. An indictment for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Hunter Huffman, 18, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no association with his co-defendant. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, while charges of possession of criminal tools and theft, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Brock Parks, 34, 414 Juliet St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Samuel West, 40, St. Joe, Ind., appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles, no contact with the victims, no contact with his own juvenile children except with the permission of his supervising officer and submit to polygraph exams. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. West had sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 on March 24, 2019, and caused two juveniles to have sexual contact with each another between February-March 2019, compelling them to submit by force or threat of force. A third count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Shayla Betts, 21, Dresden, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 7.
Kevin Mayhew, 41, Louisville, Ky., pleaded no contest to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 30.
Jacob McGill, 26, Stryker, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Kurtis Roberts, 26, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
Michael Strickler, 40, Plainfield, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 28.
Michael Clifford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
William Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with coin machines, a first-degree misdemeanor; and petty theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.