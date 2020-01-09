Defiance Common Pleas
Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive with two prison sentences imposed for probation violations on previous convictions for a 52-month term, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He also was ordered to make $344.16 to the restitution and given credit for 59 days served in jail while his case was pending. Toler forced entry into an occupied residence on Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue on Sept. 21, when he attempted to hide from police. However, Toler was located inside the residence by police and taken into custody. The burglary charge was amended from a second-degree felony, while a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Adam Kissner, 29, New Bavaria, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was given a 48-month prison term on the first count and classified as a tier II sexual offender. He also was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer on the second count. Kissner had sexual contact with a male juvenile under the age of 13 on May 31, 2017. Nine additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Adam Keeler, 30, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 47-month prison term, fined $375 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. He was given credit for 144 days served in jail while his case was pending, while a Glock 19 firearm, magazines and rounds were ordered forfeited to the state. Keeler possessed a firearm while in an establishment with a permit to serve alcohol on Defiance’s Clinton Street on June 30, and while there threatened physical harm to another person. Keeler then drove away from the business while intoxicated and while still in possession of a firearm entered a construction area where he sustained heavy damage to his vehicle.
Seth Aldrich, 24, 970 Louden St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term and ordered to forfeit seized firearms to the state. Aldrich removed evidence related to a robbery offense on April 28 on Power Dam Road. Two other co-defendants involved in the incident — Pablo Losoya Jr. of Cygnet and Jonathon Foster, 14468 County Road 171 — previously were sentenced to prison terms on charges of aggravated robbery.
Shallus Beatty, 26, 702 Pierce St., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years, given three days in jail, ordered to complete in-patient treatment with A Renewed Mind, fined $375 fine and given a one-year operator’s license suspension. He was found in possession of heroin and operated a vehicle in Defiance’s Diehl Park on Aug. 9 while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Heather Borton, 36, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to produce drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Scott Carwile, 50, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to comply with the requirements of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency in the payment of child support and accrued arrears. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Mary Fillman, 35, 08548 Trinity Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years on condition she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Chastity Froelich, 39, Ney; and Roy Froelich, Ney, each pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. Each was placed on probation for one year, fined $500 and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charges were amended from third-degree felonies and alleged that on March 2 they were found to be growing marijuana at a residence on Mulligans Bluff Road where minors were living.
Nicholas Gowing, 19, 1117 Emory St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on four years of intensive supervised probation, classified as a tier II sexual offender and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. On Nov. 30, 2018, Gowing possessed material showing a minor engaging in sexual activity. The charges were amended from second-degree felonies.
Anthony Hall Jr., 19, 421 Seneca St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He tampered with evidence regarding a stolen gun on April 3.
Natalie Trivett, 34, 1052 Wayne Ave., appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 17-month prison term on the failure to appear charge with credit for 26 days served in jail while her cases were pending, and placed on community control for four years on the other charges. In addition to the charge offenses, Trivett failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 11 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Allan Froelich, 27, 707 Martin Ave., pleaded guilty to child endangering, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Shane Goins, 34, 511 Haig St., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 74 days served in jail while his case was pending. In addition to the drug offense, Lucas forced entry into a vacant residence on Defiance’s Clinton Street on Oct. 20.
Manuel Santiago, 40, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Aaron Powell, 37, address unknown, was found guilty of four counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony, following a jury trial. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled Feb. 10.
Timothy Babcock, 41, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
John Black, 48, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
George Boecker II, 29, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Solomon Garcia, 33, 225 Wabash Ave., pleaded not guilty to extortion and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with GPS monitoring.
Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
George Mack, 31, 809 Deatrick St., pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony; and importuning, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Thomas Moore, 26, 1037 Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sydneesha Thompson, 27, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
