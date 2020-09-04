Brett Ardelean, 29, 827 Harrison Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 123 days served in jail while his case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. On Feb. 17, Ardelean was found to be in possession of a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen from a business on Defiance's Holgate Avenue. He also resisted arrest during the traffic stop. A charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
William Field III, 19, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the Defiance Pancake House and Ranchland Fabric Care, and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He broke into Ranchland Fabric Care on Jan. 17, stealing money and personal belongings, and the Defiance Pancake House on May 24, May 25 and May 26 to commit theft offenses.
Matthew Grim, 49, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, given a mandatory 60-day jail at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $1,350 and given a 10-year operator's license suspension. He operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, having been convicted of multiple OVI charges in the past.
James Long, 49, Lima, appeared for sentencing on two counts of passing bad checks, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $5,811.97 restitution to the victim. He wrote checks valued at more than $5,000 to a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance on Sept. 30, 2018, and on Oct. 2, 2018, knowing they would be dishonored.
Lance McGee, 28, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Santos Alvarado, 22, 503 Main St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Katelyn Birky, 20, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trinity Fleming, 18, 907 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 1124 Perry St., pleaded guilty to failure to register, a first-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Alfredo Jaso, 67, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Kinder, 43, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jacob Leach, 44, 754 Chippewa Drive, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jessica Perry, 37, 21679 Parkview Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Sulema Ramos, 59, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave., pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dylon Stites, 27, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Hyme Urbina, 45, 748 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 17 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jason Yoder, 41, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
