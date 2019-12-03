Defiance Common Pleas

Bradley Hartranft, 30, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on July 1 in the presence of three young children, having had prior convictions for domestic violence and endangering children. A charge of intimidation, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Stefan Kruse, 26, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with attempted obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. An underlying indictment for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on June 19 at a residence on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, Kruse impaired the cellphone service of another to prohibit them from calling 911.

Misty Mattern, 43, Fayette, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years on condition she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Mattern used methamphetamine while at her residence on June 22 and tampered with evidence during a drug screen conducted by her probation officer on June 25 to try to hide her drug use.

Cynthia Workman, 49, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for 17 months.

Dean Bustos, 21, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.

Meliton Rodriguez, 43, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 15.

Kaleb Stafford, 19, Stryker, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.

Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 18.

Justice Aderholt, 25, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Curtis Bailey, Novi, Mich., pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and five counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Zachary Cooper, 33, 21257 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Tarrence Grandey, 25, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

John Kryder, 33, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and was given a personal-recognizance bond.

James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kyle March, 25, 728 Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Christina Molina, 39, Lima, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cody Murray, 29, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cameron Urbina, 23, 1024 Charles St., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

