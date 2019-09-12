Defiance Common Pleas
Jenise Winnie, 22, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, a third-degree felony; and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 20 days served in jail while her case was pending. The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Jason Long, 39, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony, and was given a mandatory 18-month prison term with credit for 15 days served in jail while his case was pending. Long, who is required to register with authorities as a sex offender, failed to register his address on Sept. 17, 2018 following his release from prison. He was previously convicted of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, and also has a prior conviction for failure to register.
Chris Bowers, 44, Toledo, pleaded no contest to theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given an 11-month prison term that was ordered to run concurrently to a 56-month term recently imposed on several other charges with credit for six days served in jail while his case was pending. Bowers fraudulently obtained equipment valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance on May 16, and then pawned it.
George Boecker II, 29, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete halfway house programming as directed by his supervising officer.
Christopher Dlubac, 21, Continental, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Dlubac caused physical harm to an adult male at a residence on Defiance’s Karnes Avenue on July 19, 2018, stole a debit/credit card from a residence there on Aug. 13, 2018 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 21 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Anthony Hall Jr., 19, 421 Seneca St., pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. An underlying indictment for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that he possessed a stolen gun and tampered with evidence prior to police recovery.
Alexandria Martin, 24, Toledo, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging her with trafficking in a controlled substance analog, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $500 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. An underlying indictment for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alec Beavers, 22, 01353 Moser Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Kristy Brooks, 46, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 4.
Melissa Kitchenmaster, 34, 1482 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Oliver Resendez, 42, 50 Hickory St., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Anastajaeia Wenfree, 22, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Adam Bryant, 29, 893 Downs St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Crystal Burk, 37, Neapolis, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Kevin Davis, 57, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a second-degree felony; and tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Aaron Garrett, 34, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Robert Garza Jr., 45, 25237 Bowman Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 9 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Mark Hufford, 39, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to forgery and theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Marcus Tressler, 20, Evansport, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Jeffery Smith, 34, 1039 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; interference with the operation of a train, a fourth-degree felony; railroad grade crossing device vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and bond was set at $110,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
