Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded guilty to failure to appear; and appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 34-month prison term with credit for 100 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make $12,654.97 restitution to the victim. He possessed a stolen motor vehicle on April 15 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 30.


