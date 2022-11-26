Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded guilty to failure to appear; and appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 34-month prison term with credit for 100 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make $12,654.97 restitution to the victim. He possessed a stolen motor vehicle on April 15 and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 30.
Travis Shell, 41, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given 34 months in prison with credit for 193 days served in jail while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members on April 27, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.
Suzanna Keegan, 27, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Tisha Mayse, 51, Richwood, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Benjamin Brinkman, 35, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive, pleaded not guilty to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and importuning, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Hoffman, 30, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Zachary Kolbe, 40, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
