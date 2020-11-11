Defiance Common Pleas
Julie Kimmick-Zipfel, 40, 1207 Emory St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to a 12-month sentence reimposed on a previous conviction for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Christina Molina, 40, Lima, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years, prohibited from entering any Menards store and ordered to pay $5,751.97 restitution to Menards. Molina and two co-defendants purchased merchandise at several different Menards stores in Ohio and Indiana from Aug. 10, 2018-Feb. 9, 2019, with checks totaling more than $50,000 that they knew would not be honored. They then returned merchandise, received store credit and purchased additional items. A charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jamiee Sturgeon, 18, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim without permission from her probation officer. She knowingly used or operated a vehicle without the consent of the owner on Feb. 17, and removed it from Ohio before returning to Defiance.
Joshua Grimm, 22, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 5.
David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Reiser, 42, 777 Village Lane, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to unlawful transactions in weapons, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Salay, 40, 231 Ruth Ann Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Yeary, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
