Defiance Common Pleas
Larry Frye, 40, 1939 E. Second St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for four years, given a 120-day jail sentence with credit for 49 days served previously, fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Frye operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 8 on Defiance's Deatrick Street, having had five prior OVI convictions within the last 20 years.
Scott Miller, 55, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. Miller failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 18 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Martin Newman, 70, 574 Bunn Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He also was prohibited from entering the premises of Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Defiance or any other nursing home without the permission of his supervising officer and was classified as a tier I sexual offender. On May 11, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home, Newman had sexual contact with a female who was unable to resist or give consent because of a mental condition. He also had knowledge that the female's ability to resist or give consent was impaired because of her condition.
Meliton Rodriguez, 43, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the direction of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency in the payment of child support and all accrued arrears. He failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18, having had a prior conviction for non-support of dependents.
Kaleb Stafford, 19, 04848 Christy Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with JCPenney and/or the Northtowne Mall in Defiance, and complete the SEARCH program. Stafford and a co-defendant collected merchandise throughout Defiance's JCPenney store on Sept. 25, then hid in an employee-only area at the store. Stafford and his co-defendant were then taken into custody inside the store after a store employee contacted police. Charges of possessing criminal tools sand theft, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Justin Bechtold, 31, Mark Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 12.
Hunter Huffman, 18, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10.
Eddie Stiles, 20, 434 Nicholas St., pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Christine Bright, 39, 1660 Twin Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stuart Owens, 35, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 12 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jessica Perry, 36, 21679 Parkview Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roel Raya Jr., 37, 1554 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, including one third-degree felony and four fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Schweitzer, 39, Grand Rapids, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Taylor, 24, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.