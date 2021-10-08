Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 23-month prison term with credit for five days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on July 12 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Constantina Bauer, 38, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.

Anthony Burger, 32, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and fined $1,000 while the handgun and ammunition was ordered forfeited to the state. An underlying indictment for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Elijah Reinbolt, 32, 848 King St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives and/or is employed.

Jennifer Rhodes, 38, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. On Oct. 25, she knowingly allowed minor children under her care to be present in a Hicksville residence where a drug offense was occurring.

March’Ell Wright, 22, Toledo, pleaded no contest to attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended six-month jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charge was amended from theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Drake Bigger, 20, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty.  Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23.

Richard May, 67, 828 Karnes Ave., pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23.

Jerry Mills, 29, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18.

Chase Richards, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Maurice Washington, 19, 700 Pierce St., pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 15.

Tamara Bland, 44, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, 1115 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Casarez, 21, 13836 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Seth Malosh, 25, 829 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 23, 116 East St., pleaded not guilty to child endangering, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Brandy Haynes, 40, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Linda Luellen, 48, 902 Latty St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kurt Peterson, 33, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Devin Stone, 26, Roanoke, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Mark Varner, 46, 503 Corwin St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment of Dustin Noto, 20, Hicksville, for complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments