Defiance Common Pleas
Timothy Thompson II, 32, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fourth-degree felonies; theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling four years, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office, ordered to make $12,390.54 restitution to the victims and given credit for 81 days served in jail while his charges were pending. Thompson broke into a residence on Hicksville's West High Street on May 12, 2018, and stole money. He and two co-defendants also stole tools and other items on May 13, 2018, from a storage unit in Sherwood that belonged to an elderly man and sold some of the stolen items to a pawn shop in Indiana. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, Springfield, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 11.
