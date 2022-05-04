Brandy Haynes, 41, 21275 Parkview Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony (methamphetamine), and was placed on community control for two years.
Joseph Black, 50, Bryan, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.
Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Adam Kissner, 31, 417 E. Broadway Ave., pleaded guilty to six counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 10.
Mark Winnie, 54, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 9.
Trevor Gallant, 33, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dustin Irvin, 33, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kayleen Justinger, 30, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lucas Rittenhouse, 38, 1038 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brandon Stiltner, 41, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Victor Watson, 30, Sylvania, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 24 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Flora Epuna, 63, Stryker, was granted a request to allow a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The case was continued to the call of the court.
