• Court Results
Defiance Common Pleas
Damon Wagner, 20, 623 Riverside Ave., appeared for sentencing on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He also was ordered to have any unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer and classified as a tier II sexual offender. Between April 1 and Aug. 21, he engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old female on multiple occasions. An additional count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Zachery Billings, 22, 1776 Chinook Trail Court, pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging him with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. Authorities allege that on March 12, at a residence on Defiance's Riviera Road, he caused serious physical harm to another person, and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
Rafeal Vasquez, 22, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging him with burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. Authorities allege that on April 4 he forced entry into a residence on Hicksville's West High Street to commit a theft offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.